Video: Gervonta Davis sends Rolly Romero through the ropes with TKO

Gervonta Davis continues his impressive knockout ways with a 6th-round TKO win over Rolly Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Davis was countering after Romero tried to get him against the ropes in the sixth. The southpaw landed a stiff left straight to the head of Romero. Romero got his head snapped back and then fell forward through the ropes.

As if that knockout win weren’t enough, Davis added some insult in his postfight interview. He said he didn’t even throw the punch that hard.

It was just very well placed and very well timed.

Davis is now 27-0 with 25 KOs. His win over Isaac Cruz in December went the distance, which is one of just two exceptions during the 27-year-old’s career. Davis also went the distance against German Ivan Meraz in 2014.