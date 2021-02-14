Video: Jared Anderson knocked out Kingsley Ibeh into next week
Jared Anderson absolutely destroyed Kingsley Ibeh in their heavyweight fight on Saturday night.
Anderson and Ibeh had a six-round fight scheduled at The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In the final round, Anderson knocked out Ibeh badly.
There’s nothing like a heavyweight knockout
Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson sent Kingsley Ibeh crashing to the canvas in the 6th round.#CommeyMarinez pic.twitter.com/e5Zp60gAnh
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 14, 2021
Here is another angle for the knockout.
OH. MY. GOODNESS. @TeamBigBabyy on repeat! #CommeyMarinez | #SCTop10 | LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/oAI9TZnRHw
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 14, 2021
Ibeh was around a minute away from taking the fight to a decision, but Anderson closed things out.
The 21-year-old from Toledo is now 8-0 with eight knockouts in his young career. Here’s hoping Ibeh is OK.