Video: Jared Anderson knocked out Kingsley Ibeh into next week

Jared Anderson absolutely destroyed Kingsley Ibeh in their heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

Anderson and Ibeh had a six-round fight scheduled at The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In the final round, Anderson knocked out Ibeh badly.

There’s nothing like a heavyweight knockout Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson sent Kingsley Ibeh crashing to the canvas in the 6th round.#CommeyMarinez pic.twitter.com/e5Zp60gAnh — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 14, 2021

Here is another angle for the knockout.

Ibeh was around a minute away from taking the fight to a decision, but Anderson closed things out.

The 21-year-old from Toledo is now 8-0 with eight knockouts in his young career. Here’s hoping Ibeh is OK.