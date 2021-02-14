 Skip to main content
Video: Jared Anderson knocked out Kingsley Ibeh into next week

February 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jared Anderson Kingsley Ibeh

Jared Anderson absolutely destroyed Kingsley Ibeh in their heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

Anderson and Ibeh had a six-round fight scheduled at The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In the final round, Anderson knocked out Ibeh badly.

Here is another angle for the knockout.

Ibeh was around a minute away from taking the fight to a decision, but Anderson closed things out.

The 21-year-old from Toledo is now 8-0 with eight knockouts in his young career. Here’s hoping Ibeh is OK.

