AJ Allmendinger’s team had incredible line on the radio about Daniel Suarez

A.J. Allmendinger won the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and his No. 16 team also won the competition for funniest radio team.

During Stage 1 of the Cup Series race, Daniel Suarez was saying on the radio to his Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevy team that his car was loose, meaning he was having trouble with his rear tires sticking on turns.

Daniel Suarez says his car is loose everywhere, @prnbrett reports. He said it's gotten progressively worse as the run goes along. Meanwhile, Michael McDowell complained that his car is "floating tight" from 13th place. — PRN (@PRNlive) October 8, 2023

About half an hour later, Allmendinger’s No. 16 team joked about Suarez that the No. 99 car was “driving like a wino going to the liquor store.”

"The 99 (Daniel Suarez) is driving like a wino going to the liquor store." No. 16 team radio — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 8, 2023

Suarez started third in the race but finished 33rd. He got into Christopher Bell on a restart on Lap 30:

CONTACT in the restart zone! Daniel Suarez gets into Christopher Bell. #NASCARPlayoffs | @NBC pic.twitter.com/aslaC6hMYz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Suarez also made contact with Austin Cindric, who caught Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace spins! Daniel Suarez hit Austin Cindric, who gets into the No. 23! #NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/UXLlvjotFN — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Then on Lap 94, Bell nudged Suarez in the rear, causing the No. 99 to spin and bringing out a caution.

#NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell gets into Daniel Suarez! Less than 15 to go on NBC. pic.twitter.com/sOCAkhA6Kp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Bell and Suarez were reacing for 11th at that point, but Suarez fell behind after that and finished 33rd.

His car really was loose and all over the place.