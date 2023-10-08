 Skip to main content
AJ Allmendinger’s team had incredible line on the radio about Daniel Suarez

October 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Daniel Suarez in a hat

Nov 5, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Allmendinger won the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and his No. 16 team also won the competition for funniest radio team.

During Stage 1 of the Cup Series race, Daniel Suarez was saying on the radio to his Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevy team that his car was loose, meaning he was having trouble with his rear tires sticking on turns.

About half an hour later, Allmendinger’s No. 16 team joked about Suarez that the No. 99 car was “driving like a wino going to the liquor store.”

Suarez started third in the race but finished 33rd. He got into Christopher Bell on a restart on Lap 30:

Suarez also made contact with Austin Cindric, who caught Bubba Wallace.

Then on Lap 94, Bell nudged Suarez in the rear, causing the No. 99 to spin and bringing out a caution.

Bell and Suarez were reacing for 11th at that point, but Suarez fell behind after that and finished 33rd.

His car really was loose and all over the place.

