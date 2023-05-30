Aric Almirola explains why he shoved Bubba Wallace

Aric Almirola has revealed why he got physical with Bubba Wallace during the rain delay at Monday’s Coca-Cola 600.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was halted for 31 minutes after a red flag came out for a rain delay on lap 158. During the delay, FOX shared a video that showed Almirola confronting Wallace and shoving his fellow driver on pit road. You can see the clip here.

Almirola discussed the incident after his 16th place finish. He said the two drivers were battling for position early in the race and he felt like he was racing clean, but Wallace gave him the middle finger. Almirola went to confront Wallace about Wallace flipping him the bird, which led to the shove.

Aric Almirola said he wasn’t going to take a cussing from Bubba Wallace after Almirola approached him wondering why he flipped him the bird after Almirola felt Wallace raced him dirty. pic.twitter.com/Z3mPOGE4O0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

“It was early in the race. I felt like I gave him a lot of room and I felt like I was running him pretty clean. I felt like he was racing me really dirty. I let him go and then he shot me the bird,” Almirola said. “I just went to go ask him why he shot me the bird. Then he started mouthing off and cussing at me, and I just told him I wasn’t gonna have that.”

Wallace, who finished 4th, described the altercation as “just being passionate.” He also said he was not surprised by Almirola’s behavior.

Bubba Wallace said the exchange with Aric Almirola was just passion and he wasn’t surprised at Almirola’s shove: “When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.” pic.twitter.com/Z1kkHIjxCE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

“When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get,” Wallace told reporters.

There seems to be some bad blood between Almirola and Wallace. Almirola has driven the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing for six seasons. Before that, he drove the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace took over driving the No. 43 full-time in 2018, and he felt like Almirola didn’t exactly give him friendly advice.

.@CandiceSpencer said Almirola's advice was "don't make the King mad." Wallace's response: "It's funny that Aric wants to give advice. I still have the text he sent me before my debut (in the 43), which wasn't advice."#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) May 29, 2023

It is possible those old issues played a role in what happened on Monday. Either way, it seems safe to assume Almirola and Wallace won’t be grabbing a beer together anytime soon.