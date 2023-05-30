Video emerges of Aric Almirola shoving Bubba Wallace during rain delay

Video emerged on Monday of Aric Almirola shoving Bubba Wallace during a rain delay at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Almirola and Wallace collided during the race, sending Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota close to the wall.

Contact between Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace that led to Almirola shoving Wallace. #nascar #nascar75 #cocacola600 pic.twitter.com/lQUWa91CTX — Jared Haas (@RealJaredHaas) May 29, 2023

Apparently that incident led to some beef between the men.

A red flag came out on lap 158 due to a rain delay that lasted 31 minutes. During the rain delay, there was a confrontation between the two drivers.

FOX shared video of Almirola shoving Wallace:

Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace on pit road during the rain delay. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g5ycyRRuXz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

Performance Racing Networks asked the drivers about the situation but both declined to comment.

Our pit reporters tried to ask Almirola and Bubba Wallace about what happened during the red flag and both drivers respectfully declined to elaborate. Maybe we'll hear more from them after the race, but not dice under the red flag. #CocaCola600 — PRN (@PRNlive) May 29, 2023

Though the two drivers declined to comment about the matter, what we know is that the two have some unpleasant history.

Almirola has driven the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing for six seasons. Before that, he drove the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace took over driving the No. 43 full-time in 2018, and he felt like Almirola didn’t exactly give him friendly advice.

No idea what this is about. But, back at (I believe) the pre-season media tour the year after Bubba Wallace subbed for Almirola in the 43, Wallace mentioned a text message Aric sent him at the time that was less than friendly. He didn't go into details.#NASCAR #Coke600 https://t.co/8YU7Pe1jev — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) May 29, 2023

.@CandiceSpencer said Almirola's advice was "don't make the King mad." Wallace's response: "It's funny that Aric wants to give advice. I still have the text he sent me before my debut (in the 43), which wasn't advice."#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) May 29, 2023

Perhaps some old issues linger between them.