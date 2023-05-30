 Skip to main content
Video emerges of Aric Almirola shoving Bubba Wallace during rain delay

May 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bubba Wallace shoved by Aric Almirola

Video emerged on Monday of Aric Almirola shoving Bubba Wallace during a rain delay at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Almirola and Wallace collided during the race, sending Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota close to the wall.

Apparently that incident led to some beef between the men.

A red flag came out on lap 158 due to a rain delay that lasted 31 minutes. During the rain delay, there was a confrontation between the two drivers.

FOX shared video of Almirola shoving Wallace:

Performance Racing Networks asked the drivers about the situation but both declined to comment.

Though the two drivers declined to comment about the matter, what we know is that the two have some unpleasant history.

Almirola has driven the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing for six seasons. Before that, he drove the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace took over driving the No. 43 full-time in 2018, and he felt like Almirola didn’t exactly give him friendly advice.

Perhaps some old issues linger between them.

Aric Almirola Bubba Wallace
