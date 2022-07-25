Bobby Rahal reveals he suffered heart attack in May

Bobby Rahal has been dealing with some serious health issues recently.

The former CART driver and owner disclosed to reporter Jenna Fryer Sunday that he had some scares. Doctors told Rahal at a May 5 routine physical that he had suffered a heart attack. Rahal underwent triple bypass surgery on June 6. The 69-year-old attended Sunday’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway, marking just the second race he attended since his surgery.

Ran into Bobby Rahal this morning and he told me at his routine physical on May 5 the doctors said he’d suffered a heart attack and had some complete blockage. He had a triple bypass on June 6. This is his second race since the diagnosis. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) July 24, 2022

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who is Bobby’s son, said on Twitter Sunday he was surprised his dad shared the news. Graham described the last few months as “intense” for the family. But he thinks his father is in good shape now.

Surprised he leaked the news, but nonetheless it’s been an intense couple months for our family. We’re ultra lucky to still have dad with us, very lucky, but now he’s good for another 100k miles we think! Many had asked where he’s been, now you have your answer 🙏🏼 https://t.co/13xLzQArjy — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) July 24, 2022

Bobby Rahal won the PPG IndyCar World Series three times. The former Indianapolis 500 winner helped bring the IndyCar series back to Iowa Speedway in 2022, which explains why he wanted to attend the race.