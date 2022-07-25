 Skip to main content
Bobby Rahal reveals he suffered heart attack in May

July 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Apr 29, 2017; Avondale, AZ, USA; IndyCar Series former driver Bobby Rahal during the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Rahal has been dealing with some serious health issues recently.

The former CART driver and owner disclosed to reporter Jenna Fryer Sunday that he had some scares. Doctors told Rahal at a May 5 routine physical that he had suffered a heart attack. Rahal underwent triple bypass surgery on June 6. The 69-year-old attended Sunday’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway, marking just the second race he attended since his surgery.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who is Bobby’s son, said on Twitter Sunday he was surprised his dad shared the news. Graham described the last few months as “intense” for the family. But he thinks his father is in good shape now.

Bobby Rahal won the PPG IndyCar World Series three times. The former Indianapolis 500 winner helped bring the IndyCar series back to Iowa Speedway in 2022, which explains why he wanted to attend the race.

