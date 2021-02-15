Brad Keselowski throws some shade after Daytona 500 crash

Don’t expect to hear an apology from Brad Keselowski over what happened at the end of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night.

Keselowski was second behind Joey Logano on the final lap of the race. He tried to make a move for the inside to pass his teammate but ended up nudging Logano. Both drivers spun out and got wrecked, which opened the door for Michael McDowell to win.

Keselowski was asked about the crash after the race and was not apologetic.

“Had a big run down the back stretch. Wanted to make the pass to win the Daytona 500,” Keselowski explained. “It ended up really bad. I don’t feel like I made a mistake, but [I] can’t drive everyone else’s car. … Had to run, made the move, it just didn’t work out.”

It’s hard to blame Keselowski for going for the win in such a significant race. He also said he did not make a mistake, but he threw shade at the other drivers for getting wrecked. This shouldn’t be surprising from Keselowski, who is known for his fights with opposing drivers.