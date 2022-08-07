Video: Cole Custer’s car catches fire at Michigan

Cole Custer had to make an escape from his No. 41 car after it caught fire in the middle of Sunday’s race.

Roughly halfway through Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, a fire emerged near the left front tire of Custer’s No. 41 Ford, prompting a caution flag. Custer initially seemed unaware of how rapidly the fire was growing as he pulled in for a pit stop. As the car came to a stop, the entire left front side burst into flames as firefighters raced to douse the blaze. Custer’s crew chief even had to tell him to get out of the car immediately.

Cole Custer was able to get out of the car after a big fire. #NASCAR 📺 : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/ULN3DVbHjn — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 7, 2022

Custer was fine after heeding the warning, though his day was obviously over with his car up in flames.

The 24-year-old has had some bad luck and bad results all season, with this being the latest example. Though he had a pair of top-ten finishes in his last four races, he had none all season prior to that.