Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the big surprise his team found in car’s engine

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team found a big surprise in one of their car’s engines this week.

Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter this week that after unloading the cars from last weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his team encountered a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars.

The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 17, 2022

Dale Jr. of course had to share photo evidence to prove he wasn’t lying.

There it is — an actual possum in the engine bay just as he said.

JR Motorsports had four cars race in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas last weekend. All four cars finished in the top seven, with Josh Barry, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finishing 1-3.

If an animal were to be found in the engine, they should be happy it was a possum and not a snake.