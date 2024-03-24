Danica Patrick explains why she entered politics

Danica Patrick in recent months has gone public with some of her political opinions.

In December, Patrick shared a photo on Instagram of her and her sister attending an event for Turning Point USA, which is an organization started by conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

“Sister came to town to check out @turningpointusa with me! Dad replied to our pic with – perfect daughters. we do love our country…. so AMfest (America fest) makes sense,” Patrick wrote in that December post on Instagram.

Since then, Patrick has not been shy about talking politics on her social media pages. In a video posted to her Instagram page this week, Patrick explained what inspired her to begin publicly sharing her political opinions.

“You start messing with the sky and you start messing with the air I breathe and the food that I eat, and I can’t get away from you now. … That’s one of the things that started to make me mad,” Patrick said in an interview with Isabel Brown. “And the other thing that happened in the last year, it’s one thing to come after adults … but then when you come after the kids, I think that’s what really pisses people off.”

The 41-year-old former race car driver has said on Instagram in the past that “I am not a liberal.” She described herself as “somewhere between Republican and independent” politically, adding that “I believe we should be able to speak freely.”