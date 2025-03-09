Kevin Harvick criticizes NASCAR for ‘awful’ decision

Kevin Harvick sharply criticized NASCAR on Sunday for what he called an “awful” disciplinary decision.

Harvick felt NASCAR made a major error in not suspending Austin Cindric for spinning Ty Dillon out on a right-rear hook in last week’s race at Austin. Cindric was docked points but not suspended.

NASCAR courted further controversy by arguing that, since the incident took place on a road course at relatively low speeds, a suspension was not necessary.

Harvick was not buying that logic and said NASCAR had made an “awful” decision.

“This is an awful call,” Harvick said. “I think that, as a driver, with the way that things have gone in this particular car and the way the injuries are, this is something unanimously decided on from the driver’s side that needs to be black and white. Now we don’t know exactly where we stand. Whether you’re going 35 MPH or 135 MPH, he should have been suspended.”

Kevin Harvick: “That’s an awful call … [Austin Cindric] should have been suspended.” pic.twitter.com/PyQVEtqhLY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2025

Fellow FOX broadcaster Jamie McMurray agreed and criticized NASCAR for introducing a gray area into such incidents.

“There’s almost this gray area of what’s too fast and what’s not fast enough,” McMurray said. “Intent is intent. He chased him down the racetrack to get to him. You can’t really deny what happened there. I’m with Kevin. It has to be black and white. If you hook somebody, you’re getting suspended for a race.”

Cindric’s move certainly appeared intentional, and NASCAR believed that it was. Many have agreed that letting Cindric off with a lighter punishment because of the lack of speed involved sets a troubling precedent going forward.

Racers have been suspended for similar incidents before, though even then, NASCAR seemed reluctant to do it. They might have to take note of the criticism that has been directed at them for not doing it this time.