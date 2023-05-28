Danica Patrick warms up for Indy 500 with great dance

Danica Patrick got warmed up for the Indy 500 in style on Sunday.

Patrick was one of the commentators for NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Tirico.

Patrick, who raced full-time in the IndyCar Series from 2005-2011, was captured on video doing a little warmup dance while standing alongside Tirico before the race.

At the #indy500 on the track just caught @DanicaPatrick do the Indy Shimy pic.twitter.com/Cya3oNyIO2 — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) May 28, 2023

That’s how to get prepared for a TV broadcast.

Patrick finished inside the top 10 six times at the Indianapolis 500, including a career-best third-place finish in 2009.

Since ending her racing career, Patrick has made TV appearances as a commentator for IndyCar, NASCAR and F1.