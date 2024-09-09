Daniel Suarez reacts after finishing second at Atlanta

Daniel Suarez shared his reaction via social media after narrowly missing out on a first-place finish in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Suarez finished in second place, just behind Joey Logano, who secured the overtime win. The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing was heartbroken not to have won the race.

“This one hurt!” Suarez wrote in a post on X after the race. His post also included a broken heart emoji.

This one hurt! 💔 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) September 8, 2024

Suarez got a push from his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain in overtime, but Logano also had help from his Team Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, and prevailed.

“It’s a little painful. We were in position and sometimes it’s very difficult to predict who is going to get the best push and for how long you’re going to get it. We were in contention; the team did an amazing job. We’re happy with it, but not satisfied,” Suarez said in an interview with NBC Sports after the race.

Suarez was seeking a sweep in Atlanta this season, as he won the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta in February in a thrilling finish. Instead, he settled for a second-place finish on Sunday, which isn’t too bad as a consolation.