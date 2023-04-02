Dean Thompson’s team offers update following scary NASCAR truck crash

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson was involved in a frightening crash on Saturday, but fortunately he avoided any major injuries.

Thompson got loose and hit the wall on a late restart in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. He spun toward the infield and several other trucks slammed into his No. 5. Thompson was able to climb out of the truck without assistance, but he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

You can see the crash below:

Here is a look at the crash on Lap 145 from @TXMotorSpeedway. According to @TRICONGarage, Dean Thompson was evaluated and released from a local hospital in Texas. Trey Hutchens III and Matt Mills were both evaluated and released from the infield care center at the race track. pic.twitter.com/vBnvfpKyyG — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 2, 2023

Thompson’s team, TRICON Garage, announced late Saturday night that the 21-year-old was released from the hospital following tests. He will undergo further evaluation to determine if he can take part in next week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thompson also shared an encouraging update while he was in the hospital.

Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do — Dean Thompson (@deanthompsonr) April 2, 2023

“Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!” Thompson wrote.

Thompson made his NASCAR debut in 2021. He has taken part in 28 races over three seasons.