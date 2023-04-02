 Skip to main content
Dean Thompson’s team offers update following scary NASCAR truck crash

April 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dean Thompson crashes in a truck series race

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson was involved in a frightening crash on Saturday, but fortunately he avoided any major injuries.

Thompson got loose and hit the wall on a late restart in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. He spun toward the infield and several other trucks slammed into his No. 5. Thompson was able to climb out of the truck without assistance, but he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

You can see the crash below:

Thompson’s team, TRICON Garage, announced late Saturday night that the 21-year-old was released from the hospital following tests. He will undergo further evaluation to determine if he can take part in next week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thompson also shared an encouraging update while he was in the hospital.

“Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!” Thompson wrote.

Thompson made his NASCAR debut in 2021. He has taken part in 28 races over three seasons.

