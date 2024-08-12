Denny Hamlin blasts NASCAR after Austin Dillon’s controversial win

Austin Dillon took the checkered flag in a controversial finish at the Cook Out 400 on Sunday night, and Denny Hamlin blames NASCAR for allowing the events to transpire.

Dillon won his first race of the season with a wild finish at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. Dillon had been leading for 30 laps when the caution flag came out with 2 laps to go. Joey Logano had a great overtime restart, but Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet made contact with Logano’s No. 22 Ford near the end of the race, causing Logano to spin out.

Hamlin then very briefly took the lead, but Dillon appeared to make a sharp move to the left that caused Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota to spin out as well.

AUSTIN DILLON SLAMS INTO JOEY LOGANO! HE WINS AT RICHMOND. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6fCmEzG6WC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 12, 2024

Hamlin finished the race in 2nd even though he did not cross the finish line behind Dillon. Technically a caution flag came out for Logano when Dillon spun Logano out, and Hamlin was in 2nd place at the moment that happened. That does not mean Hamlin was pleased with the result.

After the race, Hamlin was asked by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports if he believes Dillon should have been penalized. The 54-time Cup Series race winner took aim at NASCAR for allowing Dillon to drive that way.

“Where’s the line, Bob? That’s the thing. We have rules to prevent ridiculous acts but it’s been a long time since those rules have really been enforced,” Hamlin said. “Didn’t Layne Riggs spin someone out and get a two-lap penalty or some bulls–? It’s tough because this is what the young short track racers see and they think that this is okay because they watch the professionals on Sunday that are supposed to act like adults just do dumb s–. It’s just amazing that it’s allowed.

“I don’t fault him because he’s completely desperate, right? He’s 30th in points and jumps 20 spots in points or whatever it is. His season’s safe. Now, he’ll have to pay repercussions down the line for this, but it’s so worth it from his standpoint because there’s no guard rails or rules that say don’t do that. And there’s no one in the tower that has any problem with it. We’re never, ever gonna be taken seriously in this sport because we have no real officiating.”

After not penalizing Austin Dillon for the move on the final lap, Denny Hamlin said NASCAR won't be taken seriously with officiating. pic.twitter.com/4SbjIrLTZq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 12, 2024

As Hamlin said, Riggs was assessed a two-lap penalty in a NASCAR Truck Series race last month for an aggressive move he made that caused a fellow driver to spin out. Hamlin’s point was that there is no consistency with how NASCAR enforces rules.

Logano had a much harsher criticism of Dillon after the race.

Dillon secured a playoff spot with the win, which is likely why he was aggressive at the finish and made no apologies for wrecking two fellow drivers.