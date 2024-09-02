 Skip to main content
Denny Hamlin had the perfect message after Tyler Reddick clinched NASCAR regular season title

September 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin finally scored a NASCAR championship — but probably not under the circumstances he would’ve initially wanted.

Tyler Reddick finished 10th Sunday at the Southern 500 regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. The result scored him enough points to clinch the regular season championship for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Hamlin.

After the race, Hamlin posted a photo of him posing with the trophy alongside Reddick and co-owner Michael Jordan. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver included a cheeky caption with the post.

“Finally won a championship*,” Hamline wrote.

“*As an owner.”

The entire thing may have been slightly bittersweet for Hamlin, who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins without a single championship.

It was also probably the opposite experience for Jordan, who won six NBA championship rings but had one of the worst runs as the previous owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan looked like a proud stage dad celebrating the moment.

Hamlin finished three spots above Reddick at Darlington, while Chase Briscoe came out of the pack to win his first Cup Series race of the season.

