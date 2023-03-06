 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 5, 2023

Devlin DeFrancesco sent airborne during crazy crash in IndyCar opener

March 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Devlin DeFrancesco and his car in the air

Devlin DeFrancesco was sent airborne during a crazy crash in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, which was the first race of the 2023 IndyCar season.

The crash occurred on the first lap of the race after a big pileup that was caused by Scott Dixon clipping Felix Rosenqvist coming out of Turn 2. Rosenqvist spun and caused a pileup that caught DeFrancesco. DeFrancesco had nowhere to go as AJ Foyt Racing rookie Benjamin Pedersen came plowing into him.

IndyCar threw a red flag and cleaned up, pausing the race for nearly 20 minutes.

Though DeFrancesco was knocked out of the race, the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver expressed gratitude for the safety measures provided by IndyCar.

On Lap 41, another crash occurred, which sent Jack Harvey to the hospital for a precautionary medical check.

Marcus Ericcson ended up winning the race for his fourth career IndyCar victory.

Article Tags

Devlin DeFrancesco
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus