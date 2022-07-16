 Skip to main content
Racecar driver Bobby East dies after being stabbed at gas station

July 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bobby East in sunglasses

Sept 29, 2007; Kansas City, KS, USA; Nascar Busch Series driver Bobby East (37) prior to the Yellow 300 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Racecar driver Bobby East died on Wednesday at the age of 37 after being stabbed by a man at a gas station in Southern California.

Westminster Police have reportedly arrested 27-year-old Trent William Millsap for the crime. Millsap is also suspected of having stabbed another man prior to the East stabbing.

Police said Millsap, a known transient, had an outstanding parole warrant and “should be considered armed and dangerous.” He is listed at 6-foot-5 and has tattoos all over his face and neck.

Westminster Police issued a statement on Thursday about the situation.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury.”

East was from Torrance, Calif., which is west of Westminster. He was a three-time USAC National Champion driver and the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East.

