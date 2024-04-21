 Skip to main content
Erik Jones somehow avoids major injury after huge crash into wall

April 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Erik Jones' damaged car

Erik Jones appeared to avoid major injury Sunday despite going into the wall at high speed during Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega.

Jones went into the wall hard with about 33 laps to go in Sunday’s race after being tapped by Bubba Wallace. The force of the collision made it particularly scary, and it did not help that Jones could be heard complaining about his back on the team radio.

Jones was able to climb out of the car on his own, though it took some time. He was quickly released from the infield care center and admitted that his back was sore, but he said he was “fine.”

“I’m a little sore, but it’ll be alright,” Jones said. “It was a hard hit. At the end of the day, if you’re going to be dumb, you gotta be tough.”

Many fans were amazed that Jones was able to walk away largely unscathed, especially considering the state of his car.

Jones wound up finishing 35th, as he was obviously unable to complete the race. His best finish of the 2024 season thus far came at Daytona, where he finished eighth.

