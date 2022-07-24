Josef Newgarden airlifted to hospital after falling following race

Josef Newgarden was airlifted to the hospital after passing out and falling following the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden led for 148 laps, but something went wrong with his car on lap 236, leading him to crash.

After dominating all day long, Josef Newgarden is OUT of the race. Take a look at what happened to Saturday's race winner at Iowa. #INDYCAR 📺 : @nbc and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/xuqmNAjJVr — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 24, 2022

The Team Penske driver was evaluated and released from the infield car center. But he later fell and hit his head while spending time in the motorhome lot.

After his fall, Newgarden was taken to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center via helicopter.

Josef Newgarden being transported to a hospital in downtown Des Moines for further evaluation. Dr. Billows told us a helicopter is being used strictly because of distance and the post-race traffic. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/cUAB2xlQJA — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) July 24, 2022

IndyCar officials stressed that the helicopter was used solely to beat the traffic out of the speedway, and not because of serious concerns about the injury.

However, Newgarden’s fall did leave IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows perplexed.

“That’s the thing that makes it confusing,” Dr. Billows said after the race. “He crashed, he was evaluated here after the crash, and he was fine. We actually went and talked to him afterwards. And then apparently after he talked to him, he exited his hauler and passed out or fell or whatever and hit his head.”

Dr. Billows said Newgarden was awake and alert and communicating prior to being transported to the hospital.

Newgarden, 31, won the IndyCar Series in 2017 and 2019. The No. 2 Team Penske driver has won three races this season.