Kristaps Porzingis shares hilarious photo with F1 driver

Kristaps Porzingis was in Barcelona on Sunday for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, and the Washington Wizards forward got to meet some of the drivers. That created one pretty hilarious photo opportunity.

Porzingis shared a photo of himself with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda at the event. Porzingis stands 7-foot-3, while Tsunoda is 5-foot-3. That made for a pretty hilarious pairing.

Pictures combining the NBA’s tallest players and someone of average height are always pretty hilarious. This one is no different, with Porzingis absolutely towering over Tsunoda.

Tsunoda ultimately finished 12th in Sunday’s race, so Porzingis was not necessarily a good luck charm. It made for a funny picture, though.