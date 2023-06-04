 Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis shares hilarious photo with F1 driver

June 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kristaps Porzingis warming up

Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis was in Barcelona on Sunday for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, and the Washington Wizards forward got to meet some of the drivers. That created one pretty hilarious photo opportunity.

Porzingis shared a photo of himself with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda at the event. Porzingis stands 7-foot-3, while Tsunoda is 5-foot-3. That made for a pretty hilarious pairing.

Pictures combining the NBA’s tallest players and someone of average height are always pretty hilarious. This one is no different, with Porzingis absolutely towering over Tsunoda.

Tsunoda ultimately finished 12th in Sunday’s race, so Porzingis was not necessarily a good luck charm. It made for a funny picture, though.

