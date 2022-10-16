Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight

Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.

Larson admitted that Wallace had reason to be angry, but felt that it had been taken too far.

“I obviously made an aggressive move into 3 and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front and it got him tight and into the wall,” Larson said. “I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately with head injuries, fractured ligaments, all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do, but we’ve all done it. Maybe not all of us, but I have.”

Larson also admitted that he could have done things differently prior to the initial incident.

“I could have followed either of them into (Turn) 3 and not made a move, but I thought I had a big enough move off (Turn) 2 that I could, hopefully, clear both of them in (Turns) 3 and 4 and I wasn’t able to,” Larson said, via Dustin Long of NBC Sports. “I was trying to leave him room and ultimately just didn’t give him enough room as I was trying to keep my car in control and got him in the wall. Yes, he had a reason to be upset.”

Wallace ultimately finished last, while Larson wound up 35th. NASCAR will investigate the incident.