Bubba Wallace gets physical with Kyle Larson after wreck

Bubba Wallace got physical with Kyle Larson after their wreck during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The drivers were on lap 95, and Larson was trying to get past both Wallace and Kevin Harvick. Harvick got out of the way, but Larson slid up the track and bumped Wallace into the wall. Wallace flipped out after being bumped and retaliated. He came across the track to bump Larson, wrecking both of them. The caution flag came out after that.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace. Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

After their wreck, Wallace got out of the No. 45 Toyota and went right after Larson. Wallace immediately began shoving Larson, who had no interest in fighting. Wallace shoved Larson a total of five times.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace finished last in the race, while Larson finished 35th. Their crash also claimed Wallace’s Toyota teammate Christopher Bell, who finished 34th. Wallace had won Stage 1 of the race.

NASCAR said they will be reviewing the incident.