Kyle Larson calls out Ross Chastain after latest wreck

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Larson talks with the media

Sep 1, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) talks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson called out Ross Chastain over a wreck that took place early in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday.

Chastain caused yet another wreck, and he did so in Stage 1 of the race. His No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet made contact with the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford being driven by Brennan Poole in Poole’s first Cup Series start of the season. Poole’s No. 15 slid up the track and into the path of Kyle Larson.

Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy was damaged, but his team was able to make repairs in time for him to continue the race, though he finished 32nd.

After the incident, Larson was heard on his radio calling out Chastain.

“What a f—ing idiot. … flat-out wrecked him. We’re in the first stage,” Larson said.

Poole finished 33rd and said in an interview not long after the wreck that Chastain needed to have his tail whooped.

Chastain was unharmed and finished second. He took time after the race to apologize to Poole.

Larson spoke after the race as well and didn’t call out Chastain as directly as he had over the radio. Larson did note how amazed he is that Chastain always seems to come out on the good end of these things.

