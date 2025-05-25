Kyle Larson makes admission about his failed ‘Double’ attempt

Kyle Larson once again attempted “The Double” on Sunday by trying to complete the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, but his attempt was foiled by a crash in Indianapolis.

Larson lost control of his vehicle on the 91st lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, causing a crash that knocked him out of the race. That foiled an attempt that was already in jeopardy after the Indianapolis 500 was delayed by about a half hour due to a rain shower, risking Larson’s ability to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. on time.

KYLE LARSON LOSES CONTROL 🫣



The No. 17 @ArrowMcLaren is OUT of the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/shImdxZPqb — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 25, 2025

In an interview after his Indianapolis 500 run ended, Larson admitted he was unsure if he would have been able to finish that race even if he had not crashed.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t too focused on that,” Larson said when asked if he would have had the time to finish the race. “When I’m sitting there for 45 minutes, it was on my mind, but once we got racing, I wasn’t really worried about that.”

Kyle Larson on his wreck. Obviously he is bummed. Also he didn’t know if he would have had to leave the race before it ended. ⁦@IndyCarOnFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/XGcJy5MZXA — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 25, 2025

Larson also made the attempt last year, but a rain delay in Indianapolis prevented him from making it to Charlotte, thus foiling the attempt. Tony Stewart remains the only one who has completed both races in the same day.

Larson has yet to say if he will attempt the feat again. He was enthusiastic about it last year, so he may as well keep at it.