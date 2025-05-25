Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix for first time

Lando Norris on Sunday won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career, doing so from pole position. It was the first win at Monaco for McLaren since Lewis Hamilton won in 2008.

On a track where overtaking is difficult and results are usually determined by qualifying, a new rule this year requiring two pit stops had very little to no effect on the race. Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen finished 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. Norris now only trails Piastri by three points in the drivers’ championship.

Mercedes had another disappointing weekend where both drivers failed to make it out of Q2, resulting in no points for the team.

On the other hand, Red Bull had an impressive showing, getting double points with Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson finishing sixth and ninth.

All eyes will now be on next weeks Spanish GP, where a new set of regulations will come in to play. With the “flexi-wing” being eliminated, many teams, especially Red Bull, are hopeful that it will eliminate the completive advantage McLaren has had over the rest of the field.