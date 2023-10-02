Matt Crafton addresses viral punch incident with Nick Sanchez

Talladega Superspeedway gave way to a street fight on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez got into a heated brawl that left the latter bloodied.

The altercation between Crafton and Sanchez was rooted in an on-track incident during lap 93 of the Love’s RV Stop 250. Sanchez’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado made contact with the left rear of Crafton’s No. 88 Ford F-150, resulting in a 14-truck wreck.

The red flag is displayed on Lap 93 for this incident in the @TALLADEGA tri-oval. pic.twitter.com/Pal0OybjMu — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) September 30, 2023

The contact between cars on the track turned into hand-to-hand contact between drivers shortly after. Crafton and Sanchez were seen exchanging blows in the garage area after the race had concluded.

The aftermath of the brawl went viral on social media. Sanchez was seen threatening Crafton while being held back

“I’m gonna f——-ing kill you at Homestead,” Sanchez shouted. “You f—–-ed with the wrong guy, motherf——.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway is the next race venue for the Craftsman Truck Series.

According to Sanchez, Crafton had allegedly sucker-punched him as the 22-year-old was walking back to his hauler.

Crafton has since responded with a 6-part thread post on X. The 47-year-old claims that there was no sucker punch that occured. In Crafton’s version of events, he had confronted Sanchez and the two exchanged words before any blows were dealt.

Crafton also called what Sanchez did the equivalent of a sucker punch on the race track, which resulted in the massive collision.

Crafton is 9th in the Truck Series points standings and was eliminated during the first round of the playoffs.

Sanchez is in his first Truck Series campaign. He currently ranks 4th in the points standings.