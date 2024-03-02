Max Verstappen defends world championship with win at Bahrain

Max Verstappen on Saturday defended his world championship by cruising from pole position to victory at Bahrain. Verstappen secured his 12th “hat trick” by also running the fastest lap. Additionally, Red Bull was able to secure a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez battling his way from P5 to P2.

Although all teams seems to be more competitive with Red Bull this season, Ferrari and Mercedes remain the front runners to challenge Red Bull in both the drivers and constructors championship.

Despite both teams battling engine and battery issues, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari were able to finish P3 and P4. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to finish P5 and P7 for Mercedes.

Rounding out the top 10, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished P6 and P8, while Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin finished P9 and P10.

Although both McLaren and Aston Martin were able to rebound and finish well in 2023, it seems they are still lacking the pace to challenge Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes in 2024.

With one race down, the 2024 season is just beginning, but early signs point toward another Red Bull drivers and constructors championship, while all other teams compete for 2nd place.