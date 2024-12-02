 Skip to main content
Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix

December 1, 2024
by Sam Ahn
Max Verstappen standing up

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands stands during the national anthems after winning the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen on Sunday secured his second consecutive first-place finish as he captured the Qatar Grand Prix for the second year in a row Qatar. Despite being penalized a grid spot and starting from P2, Verstappen was able to get the win, which was his ninth of the season.

Rounding out the podium behind Verstappen were Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third respectively.

Additionally, Carlos Sainz finished sixth, ahead of Lando Norris who finished 10th, narrowing McLaren’s lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings to 21 points with only one race remaining.

All eyes will be focused on Ferrari and McLaren next weekend in Abu Dhabi. However, with Red Bull more or less relegated to third place in the constructors’ championship due to the ineffectiveness of Sergio Perez, it will be the first time in F1 history where a third place team has secured the drivers’ championship.

Max Verstappen
