Max Verstappen clinches third F1 drivers’ championship

Max Verstappen has become a three-time champion in F1.

Verstappen finished 2nd in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race on Saturday. By finishing second, Verstappen clinched the 2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship, marking his third championship in Formula 1. Verstappen tied Michael Schumacher’s record by taking the title with six races remaining.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez was not only eliminated from championship contention, but he was also unable to finish the sprint after crashing out the race. With Lewis Hamilton finishing 5th in the sprint, the battle between Hamilton and Perez for 2nd place in the driver’s championship has narrowed to only 29 points.

Not to be overshadowed by Verstappen’s accomplishment, Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured his first ever 1st place Formula 1 podium, while his teammate Lando Norris finish 3rd in the sprint.

With the drivers and constructors’ championship finally decided, Sunday’s grand prix race will boil down to a battle for 2nd place in the constructors’ champions. The margin between Mercedes and Ferrari down to 24 points.