NASCAR releases photo used to determine Austin Hill as Xfinity Daytona winner

The winner of Saturday night’s “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300” Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway had to be decided through a video review after the final lap came under caution.

Austin Hill was declared the winner of the race as NASCAR officials determined he was barely leading at the time the final caution came out.

Here is the photo that officials used to determine the winner.

Here is the photo NASCAR competition officials used to determine the winner. The tower utilizes frame-by-frame video that syncs the time of caution with the time stamp of the video. This is the frame at the time of the final caution of the race. pic.twitter.com/h6bIJ2tLmO — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 19, 2023

Hill’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing was slightly ahead of John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 20 car aat the time the caution flag was waved.

The race came under caution on the final lap after Sam Mayer tried to make a move for the front but made contact with Justin Allgaier and then got spun by Hill. Mayer’s No. 1 Chevrolet flipped and slid on its roof, creating sparks along the track.

Mayer finished 27th while Allgaier finished third.

Hill led a race-high 38 laps during the event. This is the second year in a row the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year has won the Xfinity race at Daytona.