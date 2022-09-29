Alex Bowman makes announcement about his status for Talladega

Alex Bowman made an announcement on Thursday regarding his status for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bowman said that he will not be racing in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, Ala. due to concussion-like symptoms he is experiencing.

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” Bowman wrote. “I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”

Bowman suffered the injury after crashing into the wall on lap 98 at last weekend’s Cup Series race at Texas.

The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet said at the time that it was the hardest crash of his life.

Alex Bowman: "I don't understand how this thing is still rolling. That's the hardest I've crashed anything in my entire life." Kevin Hamlin: "You just hit in the worst spot on these cars, bud." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 25, 2022

Despite hitting the wall, Bowman continued to race and finished 29th.

Bowman is one of the 12 drivers remaining in the playoff. Hendrick Motorsports announced that Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 at Talladega.