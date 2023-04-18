Chase Briscoe updates fans after undergoing finger surgery

Chase Briscoe shared an update for his fans on Monday hours after undergoing surgery on his broken finger.

Briscoe thanked his fans for their support. He said the surgery went well and the doctor said it was an “easy fix.” He is scheduled to take the bandage off on Thursday and be ready for the next Cup Series race at Talladega on April 23.

Briscoe suffered a broken middle finger on his left hand during the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9. He got the surgery done as early as possible on Monday morning to give himself as much healing time as possible ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega next weekend.

What’s amazing is that Briscoe has enjoyed his two best finishes since suffering the injury. He finished fifth at Bristol despite breaking his finger during the race. Then he finished fifth at Martinsville on Sunday.

The No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing is hoping for yet another top-5 finish.