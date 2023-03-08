Chase Elliott injury recovery timetable revealed

The injury recovery timetable for Chase Elliott has been revealed.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Elliott is expected to need around six weeks to recover from his broken leg. Elliott broke his leg while snowboarding on Friday and underwent surgery that night. He was expected to begin physical therapy this week.

“We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100%, so we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement.

Elliott did not drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in Las Vegas on Sunday for obvious reasons. Josh Berry drove the car and finished 29th.

Hendrick says that Berry will drive the No. 9 in the meantime except for the race at the Circuit of the Americas, where Jordan Taylor will drive the car in what will be his first career Cup Series start.

Elliott, 27, won the Cup Series in 2020 and was the 2022 Cup Series regular season champion. He is recovering and rehabbing in Colorado.