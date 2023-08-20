Chase Elliott’s team makes blunder during Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

The pressure is on Chase Elliott as he attempts to make the Cup Series playoffs, and his team’s actions on Sunday did not help his cause.

Elliott ran out of fuel on Lap 55 of 90 during the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday, forcing the first caution of the day.

Chase Elliott MUST WIN next week at Daytona to make the playoffs. 😳 Watch as he runs out of fuel at Watkins Glen. 📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/YvpIG4w8RT — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 20, 2023

Elliott and his No. 9 Chevy Camaro team were working under bad information. They told Elliott to continue until he hit his fuel reserve switch. He expected he would have been able to go for two more laps after hitting the switch and then pit on the third lap. But apparently his fuel reserve tank was not completely full, as he ran out of gas before making it as far as he thought he would.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson said on the radio that there was some “bad information.”

"Bad information," Gustafson said, along with a few swear words. 9-team thought it had far more fuel — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) August 20, 2023

That’s a big mistake to make.

The No. 9 finished 32nd in the race, a lap behind the field. Elliott now needs to win at Daytona next week in order to make the playoff.