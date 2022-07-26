Chase Elliott asked if he wants Denny Hamlin’s trophy for Pocono win

Chase Elliott may have been awarded Sunday’s Cup Series race due to technical reasons, but he’s not about to demand a trophy.

Elliott was declared the winner of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway after the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, were disqualified. The Nos. 11 and 18 cars failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to Elliott, whose No. 9 Chevrolet finished third.

On Monday, Elliott was asked whether he wanted the trophy from Hamlin for winning the race. The Cup Series leader said receiving the trophy really wasn’t a big concern for him, especially since he didn’t feel he earned it.

“I hadn’t really even thought about it,” Elliott said. “Honestly, if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first. I haven’t really thought about that. That’s a great question.

“I didn’t really feel like I earned it on track yesterday. If he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that.”

How will Chase Elliott go about getting the trophy from Denny Hamlin? They do have the same agent so I thought maybe he could be the courier. But doesn’t sound like Elliott is interested in asking Hamlin for it. Elliott: “If he wants to keep it, he can keep it.” pic.twitter.com/ZwHRHRYhra — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

Elliott now has four Cup Series wins this season. He is first in the regular season standings and leads the playoff race.