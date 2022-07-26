 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 25, 2022

Chase Elliott asked if he wants Denny Hamlin’s trophy for Pocono win

July 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Chase Elliott with a hat on

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott may have been awarded Sunday’s Cup Series race due to technical reasons, but he’s not about to demand a trophy.

Elliott was declared the winner of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway after the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, were disqualified. The Nos. 11 and 18 cars failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to Elliott, whose No. 9 Chevrolet finished third.

On Monday, Elliott was asked whether he wanted the trophy from Hamlin for winning the race. The Cup Series leader said receiving the trophy really wasn’t a big concern for him, especially since he didn’t feel he earned it.

“I hadn’t really even thought about it,” Elliott said. “Honestly, if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first. I haven’t really thought about that. That’s a great question.

“I didn’t really feel like I earned it on track yesterday. If he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that.”

Elliott now has four Cup Series wins this season. He is first in the regular season standings and leads the playoff race.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus