Daniel Suarez’s fiancee threw shade at Christopher Bell with 1-word message

Daniel Suarez’s fiancee had a moment of schadenfreude on Sunday.

Suarez’s fiancee Julia Piquet sent a post via X during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway that said “Karma…”

Right after Bell wrecked out of the race pic.twitter.com/sdJcpIKG9X — Jenna (@hitthepacecar_9) November 5, 2023

Piquet sent the post right after Christopher Bell crashed out of the race. Bell was one of the drivers in the Championship 4, but his rotor exploded, which ended his day on Lap 109.

Why would Piquet have something against Bell? On October 8, the driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing bumped Suarez while the two were battling for 11th on Lap 94 at the Charlotte Roval.

#NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell gets into Daniel Suarez! Less than 15 to go on NBC. pic.twitter.com/sOCAkhA6Kp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Suarez went on to finish 33rd in the race, while Bell finished 15th.

Suarez was upset with Bell after that and said ahead of the following week’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas that he had revenge on his mind.

“I can tell you for sure, I won’t make his life easy. If I have the opportunity at one point to make his life very difficult, I will, just because I felt like what he did was not acceptable,” Suarez said of Bell leading up to the race.

Bell had reached out to apologize to Suarez after the incident, but apparently there is still lingering frustration — at least for Piquet.