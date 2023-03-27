Daniel Suarez ticked off at Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain after race

Daniel Suarez was not a happy camper after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Suarez finished 27th, while Alex Bowman was third and Ross Chastain finished fourth. Suarez shredded a tire during the second overtime, which caused caution to come out.

Then Suarez was spun around during a wreck around Turn 1 during the third overtime. He was ticked off over what happened and let his feelings be known after the race.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 bumped his Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain out of the way and then caught up to Bowman down pit road, whom he bumped several times.

.@Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman. He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75 | #EchoParkGP pic.twitter.com/ZszBAALAhs — JJ (@TomcatNASCAR_2) March 26, 2023

Suarez was seen confronting Chastain after the race.

“I just hate that I race people aggressive, clean, and then I get dumped like that,” Suarez complained after the race.

Daniel Suárez gives his thoughts on the way he was raced by Bowman and his teammate Ross Chastain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/K9N6RMdkPQ — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) March 27, 2023

Chastain could be seen telling Suarez not to act all high and mighty.

After three straight top-10 finishes to begin the season, Suarez finished 22nd at Phoenix, 29th at Atlanta, and now 27th at Circuit of the Americas. And he doesn’t seem to be too happy with Chastain.