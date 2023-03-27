 Skip to main content
Daniel Suarez ticked off at Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain after race

March 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ross Chastain talks with Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez was not a happy camper after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Suarez finished 27th, while Alex Bowman was third and Ross Chastain finished fourth. Suarez shredded a tire during the second overtime, which caused caution to come out.

Then Suarez was spun around during a wreck around Turn 1 during the third overtime. He was ticked off over what happened and let his feelings be known after the race.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 bumped his Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain out of the way and then caught up to Bowman down pit road, whom he bumped several times.

Suarez was seen confronting Chastain after the race.

“I just hate that I race people aggressive, clean, and then I get dumped like that,” Suarez complained after the race.

Chastain could be seen telling Suarez not to act all high and mighty.

After three straight top-10 finishes to begin the season, Suarez finished 22nd at Phoenix, 29th at Atlanta, and now 27th at Circuit of the Americas. And he doesn’t seem to be too happy with Chastain.

