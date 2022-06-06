 Skip to main content
Denny Hamlin issues warning to Ross Chastain

June 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin issued a warning to Ross Chastain on Sunday after an incident between them on the track during the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Chastain bumped Hamlin into the Turn 2 wall, resulting in a caution on lap 64. Hamlin responded by driving Chastain below the apron.

Later in the race, Chastain sent Chase Elliott into the wall. Elliott and Hamlin then tag-teamed Chastain over the No. 1 car’s driving.

Hamlin finished 34th in the race was not happy. He said that while he didn’t exact payback on Chastain Sunday, the day will come.

“Ultimately, the sport is self-policing. When you least expect it and when it means most is when it comes back around … it’s going to have to be meaningful,” Hamlin said of when his payback will come.

Chastain took ownership for the issues he caused on the track. But now he has to drive knowing that payback from Hamlin is coming one day.

