Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race

Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family.

Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night.

Ty was scheduled to drive the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD for Sunday’s Cup Series race, but 23XI Racing announced he would be replaced by Daniel Hemric.

Jackson Gibbs works for Joe Gibbs Racing as a tire changer for Christopher Bell. He continued to work for the No. 20 Toyota’s pit crew, but he paid tribute to his late uncle by writing “Uncle Coy” on some tape placed across his helmet.

Jackson Gibbs, the nephew of Coy Gibbs, is still changing tires for Christopher Bell today. Here's his helmet for today's race: pic.twitter.com/Q6aC0fgwrs — Clara Goodwin (@ClaraGoodwinTV) November 6, 2022

No cause of death was given for Coy Gibbs. His death comes three years after the death of J.D., who was Joe Gibbs’ other son, and the father of four children, including Jackson.

Several drivers paid tribute to Coy.

Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest. @JoeGibbsRacing — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 6, 2022

Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 6, 2022