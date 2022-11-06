Joe Gibbs Racing announces Coy Gibbs has died – dead at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night at the age of 49, the racing team announced on Sunday.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team statement said. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Coy Gibbs was a former NASCAR driver in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. He played college football at Stanford as a linebacker from 1991-1994.

The son of former Redskins coach and JGR owner Joe Gibbs, Coy had four children. He had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity championship in Phoenix on Saturday night.

No cause of death has been released.

Coy leaves behind his wife Heather and four children — Case, Jett and Elle, and the aforementioned Ty. Now, both of Joe Gibbs’ sons have died, as son J.D. died in 2019 from a neurological brain disease.

In addition to being a co-owner, Coy served as vice chairman and chief operating officer for the company.