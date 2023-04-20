Jeff Gordon gets nice honor for NASCAR All-Star Race

Jeff Gordon is receiving a nice honor for the NASCAR All-Star Race next month.

NASCAR will be returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race, which is being held on May 21. The last time NASCAR had a Cup Series race at the original track was in 1996, when two races were held there per year. Gordon was the winner of the Sept. 29 race. He will be returning for the 2023 All-Star Race.

Gordon will drive the pace car ahead of the race.

Jeff Gordon will drive the pace car at the start of the #NASCAR All Star race on May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Ray Evernham will wave the green flag. Gordon won the last #NASCAR Cup Series race at the track in 1996 with Evernham as his crew chief. pic.twitter.com/g1O1qwZbpJ — Jeff Gordon Online (@JGinfo) April 20, 2023

Gordon, 51, last raced full-time in 2015. He was a four-time Cup Series champion during his career and won two All-Star races.

A longtime driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon is now a Vice Chairman for Hendrick Motorsports and co-owner of the No. 48 Chevrolet.