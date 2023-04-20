 Skip to main content
Jeff Gordon gets nice honor for NASCAR All-Star Race

April 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jeff Gordon talks

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon speaks at the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon, August 30, 2022, at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E Missouri Ave., Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Credit: Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Gordon is receiving a nice honor for the NASCAR All-Star Race next month.

NASCAR will be returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race, which is being held on May 21. The last time NASCAR had a Cup Series race at the original track was in 1996, when two races were held there per year. Gordon was the winner of the Sept. 29 race. He will be returning for the 2023 All-Star Race.

Gordon will drive the pace car ahead of the race.

Gordon, 51, last raced full-time in 2015. He was a four-time Cup Series champion during his career and won two All-Star races.

A longtime driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon is now a Vice Chairman for Hendrick Motorsports and co-owner of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

