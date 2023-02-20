Kyle Busch disgusted over finish for Daytona 500

Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted over the finish for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Sunday’s Daytona 500 was the longest race in history as it lasted a record 212 laps. The race went to two overtimes because of incidents down the stretch that led to cautions.

Busch was the leader with three laps remaining when the race went under caution due to Daniel Suarez spinning.

We're gonna have #Daytona500 OVERTIME after Daniel Suárez goes around. Get to @NASCARONFOX! pic.twitter.com/tkF1hvIHSR — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 19, 2023

Busch said on the radio that back in 1998, he would have been declared the winner because there was no overtime then. That was a reference to how Dale Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500.

"Back in 1998 that would be the win, boys." pic.twitter.com/tlkykL6YjY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

Instead of being the winner as he would have been 25 years ago, Busch finished 19th after being caught in a crash during the second overtime.

“I think this is the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules. But, no, it’s just par for the course, just used to it and come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I come out of the care center,” Busch said after the race.

“Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it,” Busch asked.

When told Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won, Busch said “there you have it.”

Busch is in his first year with Richard Childress Racing and had a strong chance to win his first Daytona 500, but things did not work out in his favor.

This marked the second time during the racing week that Suarez inadvertently harmed Busch, who was pushed into the wall during Duel 2 on Thursday.