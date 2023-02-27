Kyle Busch shares message after first win for RCR

Kyle Busch has a new team, a new car, a new sponsor, and a totally new look in 2023. He also may have some new fans as well.

Busch won the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Sunday for his first win since joining Richard Childress Racing.

The driver of the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet was asked about there being more cheers than usual after his win. He had a great message.

Kyle Busch on hearing more cheers than usual after he won today: “Rowdy Nation is growing, bro. Watch out. We’re gonna take over.” — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 27, 2023

“Rowdy Nation is growing, bro. Watch out. We’re gonna take over,” he said.

Busch has long been one of the most disliked drivers in NASCAR, mainly because he’s good, and his personality forces people to have a stance on him; you either like or dislike him. It’s possible that his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR has led some to view him as an underdog story this year.

Whatever the case, Busch is off to a good start in 2023. Though he finished 19th in the Daytona 500, he was in the mix to win it. The following week, he took home the checkered flag.