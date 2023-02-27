Kyle Larson shares message after Kyle Busch wins at Fontana

Kyle Larson shared a nice message via Twitter after Kyle Busch won the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Sunday.

The victory was Busch’s first since he left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing. Busch led 27 of the 200 laps to bring home his first checkered flag for RCR in just two starts this year.

Larson, whose No. 5 Chevrolet finished 29th due to mechanical issues, was happy for his opponent.

Couldn’t be more happy for @KyleBusch . The guy is one of the best race car drivers of all time and will always be. I’m glad it only took him 2 races to remind the world. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) February 27, 2023

“Couldn’t be more happy for @KyleBusch,” Larson tweeted. “The guy is one of the best race car drivers of all time and will always be. I’m glad it only took him 2 races to remind the world.”

Busch has now won a race in 19 consecutive Cup Series seasons and has captured 61 career Cup Series wins overall. The 37-year-old was bitter over the way the Daytona 500 unfolded last week. It only took him one more week to capture his first victory for RCR.