 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 17, 2022

Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car

September 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
Martin Truex Jr in sunglasses

May 2, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr stands on pit road prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol.

Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out.

“Blew the seal out and pushed all the fluid out on the right front tire,” Truex said after having problems with his Toyota.

Truex also said “crappy parts” were partially to blame.

The Bass Pro Shops driver was frustrated with his car and flipped it the bird.

Truex and fellow Toyotas driven by Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs all had steering issues. So did several other drivers during the race.

Sometimes there’s nothing to do other than flip off the car after a bad night that saw the playoff field cut from 16 to 12 drivers.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus