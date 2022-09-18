Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car

Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol.

Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out.

“Blew the seal out and pushed all the fluid out on the right front tire,” Truex said after having problems with his Toyota.

Truex also said “crappy parts” were partially to blame.

Hear from Martin Truex Jr. after power-steering issues plagued another driver tonight. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SICIRXnkeg — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 18, 2022

The Bass Pro Shops driver was frustrated with his car and flipped it the bird.

safe to say martin truex jr. is not thrilled with his car this evening#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs @BMSupdates pic.twitter.com/ISJNWMRxFe — Steve Luvender (@steveluvender) September 18, 2022

Truex and fellow Toyotas driven by Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs all had steering issues. So did several other drivers during the race.

Sometimes there’s nothing to do other than flip off the car after a bad night that saw the playoff field cut from 16 to 12 drivers.