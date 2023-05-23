NASCAR investigating apparent Bubba Wallace radio hack

NASCAR is investigating what appeared to be a hack job regarding Bubba Wallace’s radio communication on Sunday.

Wallace finished second in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro over the weekend. After the race ended, some harassing comments were apparently made on Wallace’s radio.

“Where you came from, you a–hole,” the voice said. “You suck and you’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Below is an uncensored version of the radio communication that has circulated.

This was on Bubba Wallace’s radio at the end of the race. It’s not the first time it’s happened. Could someone please ask NASCAR what it plans to do about its only black driver being harassed by racists?@jeff_gluck @bobpockrass @Jordan_Bianchi @A_S12 @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/wlB4VEiiom — Jeff (@mr4time) May 22, 2023

According to FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR was investigating the situation.

NASCAR said it's looking into derogatory comments made toward Bubba on his radio channel after event. Bubba already had unhooked radio & didn't hear them. It happens occasionally that someone not with a team taps into and gets on a team's radio since they use public frequencies. https://t.co/VYGR0bLqyx — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 22, 2023

Pockrass said Wallace had already disconnected from the 23XI radio communication and didn’t hear the comments. Pockrass added that some fans can tap into radio communications because the frequencies are public.

NASCAR also looked into Wallace flipping the bird ahead of a post-race interview. They declined to discipline him for it.