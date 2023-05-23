 Skip to main content
NASCAR investigating apparent Bubba Wallace radio hack

May 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bubba Wallace in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is investigating what appeared to be a hack job regarding Bubba Wallace’s radio communication on Sunday.

Wallace finished second in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro over the weekend. After the race ended, some harassing comments were apparently made on Wallace’s radio.

“Where you came from, you a–hole,” the voice said. “You suck and you’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Below is an uncensored version of the radio communication that has circulated.

According to FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR was investigating the situation.

Pockrass said Wallace had already disconnected from the 23XI radio communication and didn’t hear the comments. Pockrass added that some fans can tap into radio communications because the frequencies are public.

NASCAR also looked into Wallace flipping the bird ahead of a post-race interview. They declined to discipline him for it.

Bubba Wallace
