NASCAR shares big status update on Blaine Perkins following crash

NASCAR shared a big update regarding the status of Blaine Perkins.

Perkins was involved in a massive crash during Stage 2 of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega on Saturday. His No. 2 Chevy flipped multiple times after colliding with Dexter Stacey’s No. 66 Chevy.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

Perkins was taken to the hospital after the incident, which brought out a red flag at Talladega.

NASCAR released a statement on Sunday regarding Perkins’ status.

“Blaine is alert, in good spirits, and continues to be observed at a local hospital. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.”

NASCAR shared another update saying that Perkins had been released from the hospital.

UPDATE: Blaine Perkins has been discharged from the hospital. https://t.co/01lzi71B8E — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 24, 2023

What’s incredible is not only that Perkins was released from the hospital a day later, but he did not suffer any broken bones despite flipping numerous times.

On Blaine Perkins: No broken bones but he's being kept at the hospital for observation today, possibly into tomorrow. #NASCAR — Jonathan Fjeld (@Jonathan_Fjeld) April 23, 2023

Take a look at the damage to Perkins’ No. 2 car:

#NASCAR … Damage to Blaine Perkins’ car after rolling over six times. pic.twitter.com/qcJPTjn67U — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) April 22, 2023

It’s amazing that Perkins walked away from that with relatively little damage being done.