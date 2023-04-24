 Skip to main content
NASCAR shares big status update on Blaine Perkins following crash

April 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Blaine Perkins' car flipping

NASCAR shared a big update regarding the status of Blaine Perkins.

Perkins was involved in a massive crash during Stage 2 of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega on Saturday. His No. 2 Chevy flipped multiple times after colliding with Dexter Stacey’s No. 66 Chevy.

Perkins was taken to the hospital after the incident, which brought out a red flag at Talladega.

NASCAR released a statement on Sunday regarding Perkins’ status.

“Blaine is alert, in good spirits, and continues to be observed at a local hospital. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.”

NASCAR shared another update saying that Perkins had been released from the hospital.

What’s incredible is not only that Perkins was released from the hospital a day later, but he did not suffer any broken bones despite flipping numerous times.

Take a look at the damage to Perkins’ No. 2 car:

It’s amazing that Perkins walked away from that with relatively little damage being done.

