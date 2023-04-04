 Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Ross Chastain gets the Miley Cyrus treatment after ‘Wrecking Ball’ comment

April 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ross Chastain looks ahead

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain has officially reached meme status.

Chastain finished third at Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Christopher Bell, who finished fourth in the race, was upset with Chastain after William Byron spun around on lap 380, causing a caution in the race.

Bell called Chastain “The Wrecking Ball” and said the No. 1 Chevy forced a 3-wide situation, which led to the eventual caution.

Bell acknowledged that Chastain didn’t necessarily cause Byron to spin out, but implied that the No. 1 car is often responsible for causing problems on the track.

Naturally, Bell calling Chastain a “wrecking ball” resulted in a Miley Cyrus meme. Take a look at this Photoshop job that popped up on Twitter Tuesday:

What’s the deal? Cyrus is famous for her hit single song “Wrecking Ball” that came out in 2013. Now it’s getting some renewed attention thanks to Bell’s remark.

As the folks on FOX said, Chastain is more of a punching bag than wrecking ball these days.

