Ross Chastain gets the Miley Cyrus treatment after ‘Wrecking Ball’ comment

Ross Chastain has officially reached meme status.

Chastain finished third at Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Christopher Bell, who finished fourth in the race, was upset with Chastain after William Byron spun around on lap 380, causing a caution in the race.

Bell called Chastain “The Wrecking Ball” and said the No. 1 Chevy forced a 3-wide situation, which led to the eventual caution.

Bell acknowledged that Chastain didn’t necessarily cause Byron to spin out, but implied that the No. 1 car is often responsible for causing problems on the track.

Naturally, Bell calling Chastain a “wrecking ball” resulted in a Miley Cyrus meme. Take a look at this Photoshop job that popped up on Twitter Tuesday:

Ross Chastain rolling into the track next weekend @RossChastain #wreckingball pic.twitter.com/gyDLlzvL6G — mark gavel ( . Y . ) (@markgavel7) April 4, 2023

What’s the deal? Cyrus is famous for her hit single song “Wrecking Ball” that came out in 2013. Now it’s getting some renewed attention thanks to Bell’s remark.

As the folks on FOX said, Chastain is more of a punching bag than wrecking ball these days.