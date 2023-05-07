 Skip to main content
Ross Chastain throws punch at Noah Gragson during post-race fight

May 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson

Ross Chastain’s actions on the track finally caught up to him, though he still managed to escape with the best end of things.

Chastain was confronted by Noah Gragson after Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Gragson walked up to Chastain on pit road after the race and grabbed the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Chastain responded by throwing a punch beore people stepped in to separate the two.

FOX shared the video of the fight while interviewing Kyle Larson.

Chastain had a smile on his face after the altercation was broken up, which might have irked Gragson even more.

Gragson said after the race that he had had enough of Chastain’s driving on the track and decided to do something about it.

“Just got fenced by [Chastain]. He took care of us at Talladega. We’re Chevrolet teammates and [he] didn’t work with us there and then fenced us here, and I’m just over it. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, at least just grab him and do something. He’s going to keep doing it. I’m over it,” Gragson said. “I’m ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it.

“Nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it, and I’m tired of it,” said Gragson.

Chastain had gotten into Gragson late on Turn 4, pushing Gragson into the wall.

Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet finished fifth while Gragson’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet finished 29th.

