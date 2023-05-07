Ross Chastain throws punch at Noah Gragson during post-race fight

Ross Chastain’s actions on the track finally caught up to him, though he still managed to escape with the best end of things.

Chastain was confronted by Noah Gragson after Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Gragson walked up to Chastain on pit road after the race and grabbed the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Chastain responded by throwing a punch beore people stepped in to separate the two.

FOX shared the video of the fight while interviewing Kyle Larson.

Noah and Ross are tangling on pit road!!! pic.twitter.com/mZOeeT5Fim — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 7, 2023

Chastain had a smile on his face after the altercation was broken up, which might have irked Gragson even more.

Gragson said after the race that he had had enough of Chastain’s driving on the track and decided to do something about it.

"Got fenced by [Ross Chastain] … I'm sick and tired of it."- Noah Gragson https://t.co/B0M9HYikaW pic.twitter.com/JeLAVv1dIt — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

“Just got fenced by [Chastain]. He took care of us at Talladega. We’re Chevrolet teammates and [he] didn’t work with us there and then fenced us here, and I’m just over it. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, at least just grab him and do something. He’s going to keep doing it. I’m over it,” Gragson said. “I’m ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it.

“Nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it, and I’m tired of it,” said Gragson.

Chastain had gotten into Gragson late on Turn 4, pushing Gragson into the wall.

Ross Chastain said he got tight off Turn 4 that led to Noah Gragson brushing the wall. "Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack …" As for the punch on pit road, "A very big very man told me we have a no push policy here at Trackhouse." — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) May 7, 2023

Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet finished fifth while Gragson’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet finished 29th.